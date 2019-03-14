COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a fatality accident that happened early Thursday at the Port of Wilma on the Snake River.
Authorities say 33-year-old Drick Ashire of Lewiston was driving a truck for Excel Transport and was stopped off the roadway on Wilma Drive. He appeared to be placing a tarp over the semi-truck trailer.
Two additional semi-trucks passed Ashire simultaneously, one driving eastbound and one driving westbound.
According to the sheriff's office, Ashire was struck by the eastbound truck. Ashire was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is continuing and the official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Whitman County Coroner.