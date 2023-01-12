COLFAX, Washington — More than 1,500 fentanyl pills, 40 grams of heroin and half a pound of methamphetamine were taken from a Spokane woman by deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) this week as part of a car theft investigation.
According to WCSO, 30-year-old Nicole Simmons was booked into the Whitman County Jail on felony charges for distributing drugs and being an accomplice to vehicle theft.
The investigation began on the evening of Jan. 10 when a dispatchers received a complaint about a potential car prowler at a business in Oakesdale.
WCSO deputies reviewed video from the business and identified at least two vehicles that appeared to be involved. Deputies later determined one of the vehicles, a late model Dodge Ram Pickup, had been stolen out of the town of Palouse.
On Wednesday morning, a property owner south of Tekoa called to report an occupied vehicle stuck in the mud on a county road near his home. Deputies believed the vehicle description was similar to the vehicle believed to be involved in the car prowl investigation.
Deputies made contact with Simmons and discovered she was present when the truck was stolen in Palouse. When deputies arrested Simmons for theft of the vehicle, they found the fentanyl pills, heroin and methamphetamine in her pockets.
WCSO said they believe Simmons worked with at least two other people in several property crimes in the area recently. Investigators are working to identify other suspects and recover the stolen truck and any other stolen items.