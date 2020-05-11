Whitman County Sheriff's Office and victim ask for help finding stolen cameras

UPDATE: The person in this photo has been identified by the Whitman County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say he told them he didn't know he wasn't trespassing, and also denied being the one who took the cameras. The search for whoever did take the cameras remains ongoing, but after speaking with him, deputies do not believe the man pictured was the thief.
PREVIOUS:
A Whitman County resident is asking for the public's help identifying a man spotted near stolen cameras.
According to the KHQ viewer, someone stole all but one of his game cameras.
The cameras cost about $450.
He also wants others in Whitman county to be extra aware.
