Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s to around 102, with overnight lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. * WHERE...Porthill, Colfax, Chewelah, Elk, Worley, Cheney, Hayden, Rathdrum, Republic, Danville, Naples, Coolin, Eastport, Moscow, Arden, Newman Lake, Bonners Ferry, Clayton, Tekoa, Uniontown, Oakesdale, Kettle Falls, Rockford, Rosalia, Spokane, Sandpoint, Wauconda, Coeur d'Alene, Molson, La Crosse, Malo, Post Falls, Newport, Davenport, Priest River, Potlatch, Plummer, Curlew, Genesee, Orin, Chesaw, Deer Park, Pullman, Colville, and Inchelium. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those sensitive to heat. Residents without air conditioners will experience a buildup of heat within their homes during the afternoon and evening hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&