Crews from all 13 fire districts in Whitman County responded to the Wagner Road Fire on Thursday. The Washington State Fire Marshal's office estimates the fire to be 800 acres and growing. Level 3 evacuations are in place. 

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - All 13 Whitman Fire Districts responded to the Wagner Road fire in Whitman County, near the city of Ewan, on Thursday.

According to the Washington State Fire Marshal's office, the fire is estimated to be 800 acres and growing. It is burning in cropland and rangeland, and is threatening structures, utilities and farmland. 

Level 3 evacuations are in place. 

Crews with the Bureau of Land Management are on their way to assist in fighting the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!