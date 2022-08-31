Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s expected. This will pose a moderate risk for heat-related illness. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures will increase the risk for heat related illnesses, especially for those without efficient cooling or adequate hydration. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&

...A gust front will impact portions of southeastern Stevens and central Spokane Counties through 600 PM PDT... At 526 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gust front along a line extending from Nine Mile Falls to Town And Country to near Spokane. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. Patchy blowing dust. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Brief reductions in visibility are possible. Locations impacted include... Spokane, Spokane Valley, Nine Mile Falls, Millwood, Green Acres, Trentwood, Fairwood, Country Homes, Suncrest, Town And Country, Dishman, Mead, Otis Orchards-East Farms, Colbert, Opportunity and Veradale. This includes Interstate 90 in Washington between mile markers 280 and 295. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH