SPOKANE, Wash. - Two Spokane universities are teaming up to help cut costs for business students.
The Whitworth University School of Business announced they are partnering with Gonzaga University to offer Whitworth seniors classes that would count towards a Master's of Science in Taxation or a Master's of Accountancy at Gonzaga.
Whitworth University said the classes could save students up to 20 percent in tuition costs when they start work on graduate degrees.
“For the first time in our history, we’re happy to be able to offer a means to students to accelerate their graduate accounting education,” said Candice Correia, associate professor of accounting at Whitworth.
Whitworth University also said the classes would allow students to reduce their credit load during graduate studies and have more time to complete internships or accounting certificates.
“As higher education rapidly transforms, collaboration is the only option for institutional success,” said Andrew Brajcich, director of accounting graduate programs at Gonzaga.
Neither university has announced when the classes would start being offered.