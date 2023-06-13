SPOKANE, Wash. — Starting in the 2024-25 academic year, the Multicultural Leadership Program will enroll 20 incoming Whitworth students per year to receive the following...
- Pre-college training (including Whitworth's BUCS Bridge pre-orientation program)
- Financial aid covering all direct college costs
- Leadership training and mentoring
- Coursework in U.S. cultural studies
- Focused preparation for post-college plans
This new program will replace the Act Six Leadership & Scholarship Initiative, of which Whitworth was the founding college partner in 2002.
Through Act Six, Whitworth enrolled four students from Spokane and four from the Tacoma-Seattle area. The Multicultural Leadership Program will enroll twenty — 10 from Spokane, five from Tacoma and five from Tri-Cities.
“As the percentage of our students who are from Black, Indigenous and People of Color communities and/or are first-generation students has grown to nearly 50 percent, the university has been exploring options to support more student leaders from underrepresented backgrounds in a way that is financially sustainable and that addresses significant changes in the higher education and cultural landscape. The Multicultural Leadership Program positions us to achieve those goals," says Greg Orwig, vice president for research and innovation.
Students from Tri-Cities, Tacoma and Spokane who get admitted to Whitworth for fall 2024 and who qualify for the state's College Bound Scholarship will receive an automatic invitation to apply for the Multicultural Leadership Program.