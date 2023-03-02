SPOKANE, Wash. – Whitworth University announced on Thursday it will create a School of Health Sciences beginning in April.
Whitworth said the purpose of the new school will be to prepare graduates to serve people and communities through a wide range of health and wellness careers. It will include the university's undergraduate health sciences department, doctoral programs in occupational and physical therapy, Master of Science in Athletic Training program and pre-nursing program.
Mike Ediger will serve as founding dean of the Whitworth School of Health Sciences. A faculty member since 1999, Ediger has guided the curriculum of the undergraduate health sciences program and was integral to the advent of the university’s doctoral programs in occupational therapy and physical therapy.
"Over the last decade, Whitworth has strategically invested in undergraduate and graduate health science programs with academic and clinical synergies, growing student demand and a demonstrated community need," Ediger said. "We have created programs of excellence that are mission-driven and are positioned to serve our communities into the future."
In a release, Whitworth said the new school is will help address the growing demand of health care workers. In September, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released projections showing demand for a number of health-related careers will grow "much faster than average," in the next decade.
The Whitworth School of Health Sciences will be based in the new Dornsife Health Sciences Building. The state-of-the-art building includes a motion analysis research lab, exercise physiology and human performance lab, anatomy lab, simulation lab and dedicated classroom and functional clinical lab spaces designed to meet the needs of graduate health sciences students.