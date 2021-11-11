SPOKANE, WA - According to the Department of Veteran's Affairs, there are 19 million veterans across the U.S and over 500 thousand in Washington State alone.
No matter the number, it's a day to remember--not just the ones who have fallen, but the ones who live day by day as heroes in the eyes of the American people. It's for this reason KHQ went to Whitworth today to see their annual ceremony.
"This is our 30th Veterans' Day ceremony that we've done here," said Phil Labrie, the Assistant Director of Veteran Outreach at Whitworth University.
A way to honor all those who have served.
"These men and women have sacrificed so much," Labrie said.
Stories and anthems filled the 30-minute celebration. Each military member stood to a roar of applause thanking them for their service.
"They raise their right hand and not a lot of people do that. The percentage is really low for those that are willing to put their lives in danger to protect everyone else, so that in itself deserves a special day," he said.
"You just kind of think military, you're like, 'Oh, guns and combat,' but there's a whole lot more that goes into that, especially when your out of that environment. There's a lot of people who struggle with that transition," Garrett O'Shaughnessy, a marine corps veteran said.
It's events like this that bring awareness to the grim reality that many veterans face, such as homelessness, mental illnesses including PTSD and depression, and a disproportionately high rate of suicide.
That's why Whitworth University donated an entire 3,000 square foot facility to be the new veterans center.
"We find that really important--to give the vets a place to go that they can call their own to build camaraderie," Labrie explained.
A place these vets be comfortable enough to call home.
Ty Burbridge, a U.S army veteran and veteran center navigator said, "I think a lot of vets are strong, and they don't want to be a part of a statistic. A lot of vets need help relating to what they are experiencing, and this house will allow that to happen."
The veterans center on Whitworth's campus opened up this summer.
"I love it," O'Shaughnessy said on the matter. "So, we used to have a little lounge in the hub, and that was about all we had. Other students would come in and make some noise every now and then but didn't realize it was for veteran use, so having this dedicated space is a lot better."
It's called the Military and Veteran Resource Center or "Maverick." Whitworth University donated that 3,000 square foot facility for the veterans there, outfitted with a computer lab, full kitchen with snacks and drinks, an R&R room for veterans struggling with PTSD or TBI, and a game room. Veterans can do everything from study to hang out with fellow vets, or just take a deep breath and meditate.
The center will also allow veteran service officers sit down with students to help guide and educate them on their healthcare and education benefits.
"This is like a big clubhouse--everyone here is friends with each other. Everyone's here to help each other get through if you're having a tough time, to just be a listening ear," Burbridge said.
"It's really important to give them a place they feel safe, where they have a chance to build camaraderie with other veterans. It shows Whitworth really appreciates their service, and that's the reason why we opened up this center," Labrie said.
