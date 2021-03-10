Whitworth University President Beck A. Taylor will resign from Whitworth on May 31st, the University has announced.
Taylor has accepted a position as President at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama and will take that position on July 1st. Taylor had previously served as Dean of Samford's Brock School of Business from 2005 to 2010.
“President Taylor has led Whitworth during a dynamic period of growth and challenge,” Brian Kirkpatrick, chair of Whitworth’s board of trustees said, “Not only has he advocated for Whitworth’s distinctive mission to provide a Christ-centered education of mind and heart, but he has personified those distinctives in his example to others."
"The Samford presidency can only compare with the honor and privilege Julie and I share of being members of the Whitworth family,” Taylor said, “We love Whitworth and its mission. We love all of you. This place has shaped us profoundly, and Julie and I are better people because of the spiritual and professional growth we’ve experienced here. It has been the joy of a lifetime to serve you. I hope that in some small measure, I’ve been able to sustain and strengthen Whitworth’s Christ-centered, mind-and-heart mission. If so, it has been a grace of God.”
Kirkpatrick has indicated that the Board of Trustees will soon name an interim president as well as focus on the search for the next president at it's April board meeting.
“We wish Beck, Julie and their family the very best as they leave Spokane," Kirkpatrick said, "And we extend them our deepest gratitude for their service to Whitworth University.”
The full press release from the University can be read here.