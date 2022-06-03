SPOKANE, Wash. - If you've lived in the inland northwest for an extended period, you know that unfortunately, lazy summer days become hazy summer days.
Wildfire smoke impacts the air quality, in some cases making it extremely hazardous just to take a breath outside.
In some homes, there are systems in place that help clean the air, but for many of us, the air outside our homes is getting in, good or bad.
For the last 7 years, Spokane averaged 8 days where air quality failed health-based standards. That's 8 days where even breathing became unsafe as smoke particulates made their way into our lungs causing all sorts of health-related issues.
"When the air quality index gets high life gets harder and you get lethargic," Meredith Devey, the Director of the Dornsife Center for Community of Engagement at Whitworth University said.
It's not like you can escape the air, but for one neighborhood, there's a good chance they can breathe well this fire season.
Based on a Bay Area nonprofit's design, 16 Whitworth University students teamed up with REACH West Central to build and distribute dozens of free air purifiers with extra filters to the West Central neighborhood.
"So, these are low-cost box fan air purifiers that can be built for a little under $50," Morgan Thomas, the REACH West Central chair said.
Why in West Central?
"West Central has one of the highest asthma rates in the city," she said.
The area is full of aging homes with poor insulation and many don't have air conditions or HVAC systems filtering the air.
"And I know money is tight for families in our neighborhood and so any opportunity we have to create a low-cost solution to something we're all facing we all want that," Devey said.
But these volunteers don't want to stop here, they have big goals.
"So far we've built 50 of them but we have the materials to build 185 of them," Thomas said.
To be built before fire season is in full swing, their hope is that this project expands to other neighborhoods across the county too.
Reach West Central will also educate neighbors on reading air quality index, how to use the purifiers and even how to make one themselves.
They delivered 15 to Spark Central Thursday and plan on giving away another 40 Friday at the West Central Neighbor Day event from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in Cannon Park at the West Central Community Center.
The next build day will be June 24th and will Whitworth faculty will be involved.
This is all thanks to several community partners such as Chaz Health, the Smith-Barbieri Foundation, the West Central Neighborhood Council and Ace Hardware.