SPOKANE, Wash. - In July of 2022, The New Yorker Magazine profiled former Whitworth University Political Science Professor, Kathy Lee, detaining her concerns about coming out publicly as a lesbian while a professor on campus.
Her fear about coming out stemmed from Whitworth University lacking policies protecting her sexual orientation.
Students Annaclare Splettstoeszer and Uvashi Lalwani read the piece and immediately knew they wanted to do something.
"We are asking that people at the university seriously consider the Christian commitment to love your neighbor, meaning that has to extend to share an office wall with your LGBT coworker," said Splettstoeszer.
At this time, the university's policy still does not explicitly protect the discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender expression, or gender identity.
"We're not saying that we need everyone to change fundamental ideas they hold, but we need our campus to be a place where people don't fear that they're going to lose their job or not be employed. Simply because of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression," said Splettstoeszer.
In reaction to the piece, they and the student organization, Signal Safe Space WU, started a petition to change the policy. Lalwani says this petition has garnered more than 1600 signatures to date.
"It's been overwhelming to see the breadth and the depth of those responses and to really see the heart of those people and just how much they have struggled to feel like Whitworth is the place for them by the way the university says right at its entrance sign 'be here, be you, belong.' Right now I feel like there is an asterisk on that sign and we want the board of trustees to make explicit action to remove the asterisk," said Splettstoeszer
We reached out to Witworth's media team regarding the policy change, and they provided us with this statement:
"The Whitworth Board of Trustees appointed an advisory committee to examine the university's hiring policy language as it pertains to sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression. The committee's charge is to make recommendations to the board for its consideration. The board, after thorough prayer and discussion, will determine if it will make changes to the policy through a vote of the board."
However, Lalwani adds there are other concerning messages she feels the university is inadvertently sending. She points to a separate instance in which students used chalk to write messages of support for LGBTQ students and faculty outside the campus chapel. She says this was met with pushback from the university.
"The next day, we found out that all of it was pressure washed outside of the chapel, and this was right before the board of trustee's meeting. We were told that it makes people feel uncomfortable, which I take great problem with because I don't believe that saying love your neighbor should bother anyone," she said.
Students have since redone their artwork since it was initially removed on April 13th. We also asked the university when they will be voting on changing this policy, they said they did not have a timeline.