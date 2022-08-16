SPOKANE, Wash. - Whitworth University's campus network and website have been down for more than two weeks, barring students from accessing their student and financial accounts.
A spokesperson for the university said they were recently made aware of a security issue in the network. They said a team of forensic experts is working on getting it fixed.
The outage was first reported on June 29 via Whitworth's Twitter. Students told KHQ that they have not had access to crucial online services since the network went down.
Students cannot access their university emails, class schedules, grades, and any other information available on their student dashboards. They are also unable to view their financial services online. Students tell KHQ they do not know how much they owe to the school in fees and tuition.
Here's the full statement from Whitworth's spokesperson:
"A security issue was recently discovered in Whitworth University’s network and immediately acted upon thanks to the quick response of our information systems department. We are still working through this process with assistance from a team of external forensic experts. We realize this is a critical issue and are working to rectify it and restore service as quickly as possible."