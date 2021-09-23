SPOKANE, Wash. - Whitworth University is stepping up against attackers after one of their students was assaulted by a man earlier this month.
The university is teaming up with a local self-defense school to teach students how they can protect themselves.
There were close to 900 simple assaults and over 200 aggravated assaults in Spokane County in 2020.
The head instructor here at Krav Maga Spokane said he has had many students in the past tell him that what they learned here saved them from potential injury out there.
"It does get them on the right track, it gets them on the right mindset to know that they can refuse to be a victim and there are ways to defend yourself because while we do have law enforcement as you guys know the time between when you call and they show up is delayed and this is for that time in between," Brayson Buckner, the owner of Krav Maga Spokane and head instructor said.
Whitworth University reached out to Krav Maga Spokane a couple of weeks ago following a terrifying assault of one of their students earlier this month.
They asked one thing: Can you teach our students how to protect themselves in those sorts of situations?
Over a hundred students are set to attend.
"With Krav Maga , we want to avoid, de-escalate and if we have to defend ourselves that's going to be the last resort so that will be the order. We'll teach it in but we're still going to give them skills to defend themselves that will involve throwing kicks, elbows, eye gouges things like that that come from Krav Maga combative," he said.
The seminar is going to be on Whitworths campus this Sunday at 4. Krav Maga Spokane also hold self-defense seminars here , if you're interested, click here: