Whitworth University

SPOKANE, Wash. - Whitworth University is kicking off their January term by moving most on-campus classes online for the first week. 

Classes will be held online from Jan. 3-9. 

The change appears to be part of the university's COVID-19 response, but little information is available to non-students at this time. 

KHQ is working to bring you more information on what prompted the change. 

