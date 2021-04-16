SPOKANE, Wash. - Whitworth University has formed a search committee for their next president.
Current President Beck A. Taylor has accepted the presidency at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama. Taylor will resign from Whitworth on May 31 after leading since 2010.
“This search committee will perform the critical work of finding the next president of the university,” Kirkpatrick says. “Whitworth is a special place and seeks to find a president that reflects its mission and high academic standards while advancing the goals of the university into the future.” Kirkpatrick thanked President Taylor and indicated his leadership has set the stage for the next president to continue to advance the university. He concluded by saying, “I thank the members of the search committee for serving the university through this critical work.”
Whitworth's board ratified the selection of Vice President Scott McQuilkin as interim president.
Whitworth has launched a website where you can follow the search for a new president.