SPOKANE, Wash. - Whitworth University is set to partner with Hilinki's Hope (H3H) during College Football Mental Health Week from Oct. 1-8.
H3H is a foundation started by Kym and Mark Hilinski in honor of their son Tyler, a former Washington State University quarterback, who died by suicide. The H3H website says their goal is to, "help colleges and universities save lives, eliminate stigma, and scale mental wellness programs for student athletes."
Whitworth University will be participating in activities throughout the week. Athletes will also be wearing a green 3 on their helmets during games to honor Tyler, those struggling with mental health and to those lost.
115+ schools, including Washington State University, will take part in College Football Mental Health week. For information on what universities will be participating, click here.