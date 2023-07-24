SPOKANE, Wash – When Maggi Lingow was first diagnosed with IGA Neuropathy in her freshman year of high school she knew her health journey was going to be an uphill battle, "It took me a little while to process because we had we weren't expecting that at all until I went to do er really sick one day and then we got a biopsy and we figured out what was going on."
But recently her health took a turn for the worst and Lingow got the news she and her family had been fearful of, her kidney had failed and she was in need of a transplant.
“There was no blood work indicating that that's what's gonna happen up until like the day it happened,” said Lingow.
Lingow’s family immediately sprung into action getting tested and put out a call to social media but no luck. With the list growing every day Lingow could wait up to five years for a new kidney.
Jenna Pringle-Huerta works at LifeCenter Northwest and says deceased donations have increased. But this still doesn’t meet the growing demand, “it’s still scarce and we need to keep working to help fill that gap.”
According to Donate Life America, more than 100,000 people are waiting for an organ across the United States and 85% of the people on that list are waiting for a kidney.
Pringle-Huertas says Washington State is no exception, “here in Washington, there are 1500 people waiting for an organ transplant. So the need is still there and we need people to register.”
Lingow says her one message to the public is to be kind and patient with one another because you never know what someone is going through.
If you’re interested in becoming a donor check out the following resources: LifeCenter Northwest, National Kidney Registry and Sacred Heart Living Donor.