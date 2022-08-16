SPOKANE, Wash. - After nearly three weeks, Whitworth University’s web system is still down, leaving students without access to their course platforms, financial services and more.
“I’m at the end of my program, and I’ve finally reached the end of the road,” Whitworth Student Rachael Griepp said. “So far everything has been really wonderful, the staff has been amazing, the evening program is awesome.”
Everything was wonderful for Griepp at Whitworth, until about two and a half weeks ago on July 29, when an unknown circumstance led to the failure of the school’s system.
“We still don’t actually know what’s going on,” Griepp said. “There’s been a little bit of talk about what’s going, what’s been compromised, if anything, we just don’t know, there’s so many unknowns out there.”
Those unknowns leave students like Griepp, who first came to Whitworth in 2014 before returning in 2020 to complete her degree, waiting for answers.
“All that they’ve said is that the system is down, and that’s been the extent of it,” Griepp said.
After making a call to Whitworth’s Spokesperson Trisha Coder, the university released an official statement to the media that is very similar to the limited information students have received.
"We realize this is a critical issue and are working to rectify it and restore it as soon as possible,” said the university, in a press release.
While some communication is appreciated, it is the bare minimum after almost three weeks have gone by without any confirmation of why the system went down, and has stayed down, in the first place.
Rumors have spread across campus that Whitworth was hacked. However, that has not been confirmed whatsoever by school officials.
“Hopefully none of my personal information is out there, I really hope that it hasn’t been hacked, two weeks seems like a really long time to be down,” Griepp said.
Griepp is a mom of two young girls, she goes to school and in her free time she works. She starts her student-teaching program in just two weeks at Whitworth, before graduating in December.
Despite her hard work and dedication, this technical glitch has put a glitch in her excitement.
“I’m not able to see any of my grades,” Griepp said. “I’ve worked really hard to get the grades that I have and I would like to watch and see where I’m at with that.”
The new school year begins September 4, and new and old students are already rolling into campus.
As for Griepp, she just wants answers within the next two weeks, so she can put all her energy toward focusing on her last quarter at Whitworth.
“It is concerning having your personal stuff out there, and I hope it isn’t but we don’t know,” Griepp said. “That’s just one extra thing that I don’t want to worry about.”