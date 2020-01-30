SPOKANE, Wash. - The Whitworth Wind Symphony has changed its plans to travel to China following a declaration of a global health crisis by the World Health Organization.
According to a spokesperson in Whitworth's music department, the symphony was set to travel to Beijing and elsewhere in China in March. Instead, they will now be traveling to Germany.
On Thursday, January 30, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus originating from Wuhan, China, a global health crisis after the number of cases spiked tenfold in a week.
China has reported more than 7,800 cases of the virus, including 170. Eighteen other countries have also reported cases since it was first reported in late December, according to AP News.
