SPOKANE, Wash. - If a picture is worth a thousand words, then what about a screenshot of an email?
It all started when I reached out to the Three Percenters, one of the groups patrolling downtown Spokane during the BLM protest on May 31 and June 7. One of the group’s members told me they were contacted by a business owner on Main Avenue by Zola, a popular bar in downtown Spokane.
When I asked for proof, a Three Percenters sent me a screenshot of an email (pictured below). It was an email sent to John Waite, the owner of Auntie’s Bookstore and Merlyn’s Comics and Games in downtown Spokane.
The email was a response to a letter written by Waite, who took a strong stance against the armed presence on May 31 and June 7. Waite wrote:
"We did not ask for armed militia to 'protect' us. We do not want armed militia in downtown Spokane. We do not think open carry of guns is conducive to running our businesses and dealing with the public and customers. We would like the city to consider a ban or discouragement of open carry in downtown Spokane. We would like the city, police and sheriff to publicly condemn and fight the incursion of armed militia in Spokane."
Shortly after posting his letter on social media, Waite received “the email.” It was sent by a person named ‘Ben Zipori,’ who wrote:
“Hello - I am a local business owner and one of 3 that asked for help on Sunday for the protests… Spokane police were telling many of us here on Main by Zola to ‘leave town’ or board up. I feel as do the others we have a right to protect our business. I find it disgusting that you would try to impose something on a city with [something] other than your business and your ideology. We have collected 26 signatures of other business owners that support the defense of their business. I understand your reservation about said groups, but let me explain who this group was that was protecting our business... There was no white power signs swaztika signs or any other stuff being reported on social media… I can only speak for the group I worked with (main and Division by Globe)… You are feeding a cycle of hate… Ben”
Waite confirmed he received the email. He also said he had no idea who Ben Zipori was. When he tried replying and getting into contact with Zipori, he never received a response.
However, I did. And that’s when our investigation took a turn.
—————
“Hi Ben!,” I wrote in an email to Ben Zipori. “I’m a reporter with KHQ and heard you asked for some help from local militia members to protect your shop. I saw an email you addressed to John Waite at Aunties…”
Thirty minutes later, I got the following email from Ben Zipori:
“I do not wish to talk to the media. Those poor boys are being lynched in the media. They are nothing near any kind of white supremacy group and now people are trying to get us kicked out of buildings. NO THANK YOU.”
When Zipori claimed “people are trying to get us kicked out of building,” it raised a major red flag… because there isn’t a single business associated with ‘Ben Zipori’ in Spokane or the entire state of Washington, according to the Washington State Department of Revenue.
While there isn’t a trace of ‘Ben Zipori’ on the state’s database, there is a ‘Ben Zipori’ on Facebook, who is an administrator of ‘The Conceal Carry Patriot -Spokane.’ His fellow administrator on the group is the same Three Percenter, who sent me the screenshot of Zipori’s email to Waite.
Zipori is Facebook friends with well-known members of Eastern Washington’s Patriot Movement, including Anthony Bosworth (a local militia leader with close ties to Rep. Matt Shea) and Joey Gibson (founder of far-right group ‘Patriot Prayer’). Zipori’s Facebook activity also indicates his involvement in Eastern Washington’s Patriot movement, including “likes” for ‘The Original 3% of Idaho’ and
“[I] Do not mind supporting fellow patriots,” Zipori wrote on Facebook.
—————
When NAACP-Spokane President Kurtis Robinson heard about the email sent to John Waite and myself, he was alarmed, but unsurprised.
“I mean, just the fact that they’re using the term ‘lynching’? For anyone that has any kind of knowledge as a human being,” Robinson said. “Any kind of consciousness about them just goes… really?”
“This is the game they play, right?” Robinson said, specifically commenting on the email sent to John Waite. “It’s a lot of deflection, diversion, co-opting, undermining, taking a story and twisting it around.”
City Council President Breean Beggs, who has publicly spoken out against the armed groups in downtown Spokane and deems their activities illegal, said he stands by Waite.
“John Waite’s been a great business person, property owner in downtown for years. He cares deeply about this city. So, I’m proud to stand with him on this, and I know he’s got a lot of courage, so that’s not going to stop him,” Beggs said.
Beggs also commented further on the actions of the armed individuals.
“I think a lot of people, what happens is they conflate threatening people with the 2nd Amendment. The 2nd Amendment doesn’t give you a right to threaten people. It doesn’t even really give you a right to take your gun outside. The 2nd Amendment, according to our Supreme Court, only belongs to individuals in terms of protecting their homes. They have the right to have a firearm to protect their homes. But they don’t have a right to come downtown to do patrols and scare people and intimidate people… We’re considered a very strong gun-rights state here in Washington, and yet, we still have a rule that says you can’t display weapons in a way that leads people to be afraid,” Beggs said.
