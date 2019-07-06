KHQ is your hometown election headquarters, and the mayoral primaries are only a month away. KHQ's Stephanie Stevenson asked dozens of people in downtown Spokane if they knew who was running for mayor.
The number one answer was "I don’t know."
There are 5 people running to be the mayor of Spokane. Here's a brief summary of who they are, what they want to accomplish, and where you can meet them next.
Shawn Poole is a veteran and firefighter. If elected, he wants to clean up the streets and hire more police officers. He'll be having a BBQ Saturday, July 13 at S Freya and Crandall from 12 to 3 pm.
Ben Stuckart is Spokane's city council president. He wants to provide more housing opportunities and fix Spokane's criminal justice system. You can catch Stuckart speaking at Manito Park Tuesday, July 9 at 5:30 pm.
Jonathan Bingle is a businessman. He wants to solve homelessness, and fight against unnecessary tax increases. You can "Mingle with Bingle" Monday, July 15 from 6-7 pm at Pizza Pipeline on Division.
Kelly Cruz is the current chair for Spokane COPS. He wants to reduce property crimes and control drug trafficking in Spokane. Cruz will be at the SCC soccer field July 13 at noon for the Spokane Police Department's Appreciation Day.
Nadine Woodward recently retired from a career in broadcast journalism. She wants to help the homeless, and protect workers and neighborhoods. Woodward hasn't listed or commented on any upcoming events.
You can expect to see a voter ballot in your mailbox during the week of July 15. There's no deadline on voter registration, but make sure your ballot is postmarked no later than August 6th, the day of the primaries.