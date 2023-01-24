SPOKANE, Wash. – A family is hopeful security video of a bold theft will help police catch whoever stole a children’s little free library.
“Who steals from kids,” the victim, Emily O’Halloran, told our ‘Help Me Hayley.’ “I’m a teacher. I set this up for the kids in our neighborhood.”
The small red library was ripped from the ground at approximately 8:06 Monday evening near Post and Wabash. O’Halloran says whoever did it was clearly determined as the structure was secured.
“This was filled with over 150 pounds of rock and brick in the base,” she said. “It was staked into the ground and covered at the base.”
The theft was reported to SPD with a report number of 2023-200015873. The victim is hopeful anyone who recognizes something about the security footage will call in tips. O’Halloran says it’s disappointing but her passion to help children will never be deterred.
“I love getting good books into the hands of kids,” she said. “We will rebuild. It just stinks.”