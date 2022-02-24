Petr Gaydarzhi is familiar with Ukraine and not just from the dozen or so trips he's taken there through his church, God's Embassy.
It's where he was born.
"I lived there half of my life. I'm 46 now, I lived in Ukraine until I was 21," Petr said sitting in his dining room Thursday afternoon. "I was there in June. We were supposed to be in Ukraine in March."
However, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine this week, Petr knows it's a place he may not see for a while.
"This might be a very long-lasting conflict," Petr said.
But it's the kind of conflict as someone born in Ukraine, Petr has seen play out before.
"Actually, exactly 100 years ago, Ukraine was forced into the Soviet Union," Petr said. "Whatever Putin is doing right now is not new. It's actually been happening every 30 or 40 years. It just happens over and over again."
President Biden announced sanctions against Russia on Thursday, but they are sanctions Petr doesn't believe will deter Russia's President Vladimir Putin.
"You have to understand the mindset of the Russian people. They don't talk, they punch. They kick... Russians, they first throw a punch, then they talk," Petr said. "They believe that their roots and their pasts matter so much. I personally think humanity matters a lot more. Love matters a lot more than the borders."
Petr believes it's going to take more than sanctions to protect Ukraine.
"Who will help those people?... Those people have to live in cellars, they have to live in basements, probably hungry, no showers and cold," Petr said. "Right now, Ukrainian people are left to fight tanks and jets with rifles. It's like fighting an elephant with my fist."
Petr said he still has a few dozen relatives living in Ukraine who are keeping him updated while they can.
"They were bombing right next to them," Petr said pulling up a picture of a ping on a map next to a military base he was sent early Thursday morning. "The walls were shaking."
As a pastor, Petr turns to prayer, and the day he can get back to doing what he believes he was put on Earth to do.
"As soon as the borders are open and it's safe, we want to be able to go and help," he said.
If you're interested in learning more about Petr's efforts in Ukraine and how you might be able to help, you can contact him at petrgodsembassy@comcast.net.