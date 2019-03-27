Who ya gonna call? 'Toad busters!'; Mild winter leads to toad invasion in Florida

A Florida community is taking action to evict toxic toads from their neighborhoods.
The toad is known as the Bufo Toad.
It looks harmless, but it's causing a problem for residents in Palm Beach Gardens.
The toads are showing up in large numbers in ponds, grass and swimming pools across the state.
Now the community and others across the state have hired a removal company to rid them of the pesky problem.
"I feel at ease that they're doing something about it and I hope it will prevent this from happening again in the future," Jeannine Tilford, owner of Toad Busters, told local media.
"Toad Busters" says the invasion is due to a mild winter and if not treated it can become harmful to children and deadly to pets.