SPOKANE, Wash. - The countdown is on, to the start of college basketball season with Gonzaga set to open the regular season in November, Kraziness in the Kennel on Friday marks one month until the season-starter.
Tickets to see the zags in the scrimmage are already taken, but you can watch it here on KHQ and on SWX.
Kraziness in the Kennel shows off the team in a scrimmage, a three-point contest and a dunk contest, all to get fans excited for the season. This week we had the chance to talk with a couple zags about how excited they are to play in front of fans again this season.
"Man, I'm super excited we got a lot of great young talent and I'm glad to take on a bigger role as a leader on the team and I'm just excited to see what we can do," one fan said. "I think my expectation to just have the crowd rocking and just enjoy ourselves out there, that's just a fun event to interact with fans and just show what we're about."
Now a reminder that tickets are sold out.... but the good news is you'll be able to watch all the action from Kraziness in the Kennel on KHQ Friday at 4 p.m. and on our nonstop news channel on KHQ.com at 1 p.m.