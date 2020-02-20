The first two patients who have tested positive for the Coronavirus scheduled to be treated in Spokane have arrived at Sacred Heart.
Health officials at a press conference on Thursday said the two patients are in the Special Pathogens Unit of the hospital, quarantined and separated from all other patients. They are listed in stable condition.
Two more patients are expected to arrive for treatment as well. Initially, there were going to be five patients sent to Spokane for treatment, but for unknown reasons that number was reduced to four.
Many people asked on our Facebook page: "Why Spokane? Why bring them here."
Sacred Heart is just one of 10 hospitals in the country equipped to handle treatment of a highly-infectious disease like Coronavirus. The Special Pathogens Unit has a special air system that keeps germs contained, and all medical professionals coming in contact with patients be wearing proper protective gear that will prevent the change of cross contamination.
Bob Lutz from the Spokane Regional Health District said the risk to the other patients in the hospital and the general public is "zero." Lutz reiterated the precautions being taken while treating the patients and said the citizens of Spokane have nothing to fear from these patients being treated at Sacred Heart.
The decision to send them to Sacred Heart is one made at the federal level based on a number of factors including proximity to their final location and quickest route for treatment. The University of Nebraska has also received patients, according to Sacred Heart.
