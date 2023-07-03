SPOKANE, Wash. – On Tuesday night, Riverfront Park’s night sky will light up with professionally-done fireworks. The venue opens at 4 p.m., with the Spokane Orchestra set to play at 9 p.m. and fireworks to begin at 10 p.m.
If you live in Spokane, or many parts of Spokane County, the Riverfront Park fireworks will be your best, and safest option this Fourth of July.
“Everything is aligned for today and the next couple days,” Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says. “It allows the fuels to carry fire very fast, so instead of something being able to be controlled at an acre, you're looking at destruction of homes, destruction of suburbs, of interface areas. Whole entire communities could be destroyed.”
Schaeffer also wants to remind people that fireworks are illegal to set off in the City of Spokane, with offenders facing a $500 fine.
“We will have deputy fire Marshals in marked and unmarked cars throughout the period. We will be citing people for illegal use or possession of fireworks,” he says. “Unfortunately we'd rather have voluntary compliance, but a simple bottle rocket, a simple roman candle, can put lives at risk and we can't allow it.
Tuesday night’s fireworks will be run by trained pyrotechnicians, who’ve run the event for the last ten years. The show will feature between 1500-2000 fireworks.