KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Why'd the chicken cross the road? The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office isn't sure because a bird causing a road hazard wouldn't give them an answer.
Deputies responded to the area of Highway 95 near the Mica grade after several motorists called about a chicken in the roadway.
KCSO said divers were trying to avoid hitting the bird along with dealing with bad, snowy road conditions.
On the first attempt at catching the chicken, it was able to get away by walking under a patrol car but ultimately the bird was caught.
Deputies asked the chicken why it decided to cross the road but the chicken did not give an answer.
"We may never know why the chicken crosses the road," KCSO wrote on Facebook.
