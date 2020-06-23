With the goal of students returning to a semi-normal school routine just a few months away, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association has released new guidelines for returning to high school athletics and activities.
The WIAA stressed that it believes having physical activity and athletic competition is essential to the physical and mental well-being of high school students across the nation.
The new guidelines emphasize reducing potential exposure to respiratory droplets through social distancing and the use of cloth face masks. Students should be encouraged to wear cloth face coverings and all staff should be wearing them.
In addition, the guidelines note that all coaches and students should be screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 prior to a workout. Those screenings should include temperature checks.
If someone is sick or has come into contact with someone who's confirmed to have the coronavirus, they should stay home.
You can find the full list of guidance HERE.
