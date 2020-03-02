The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association has announced that the 2020 State Basketball Championships are set to move ahead as scheduled amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to a release from WIAA, the association has been working with arena staff in Tacoma, Yakima and Spokane to disinfect high-touch areas with EPA-approved disinfectant.
Increased hand sanitizer stations will also be made available throughout each site.
"WIAA staff is in communication with the Washington State Department of Health and will continue to receive guidance regarding our upcoming events. The safety of participants and fans is the primary focus of our organization..."the association said in the release.
The Washington State Department of Health has encouraged attendees of large events to spread out when possible as an extra precaution.
The WIAA also advised people planning to attend the championships to follow prevention guidelines distributed by the Center for Disease Control.
Some of those preventative measures include:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
- Follow CDC's recommendations for using a facemask
- CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19
- Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings
