Wednesday the Inland Northwest was struck with a deadly wind storm, bringing damage and power outages to the region. KHQ is tracking power outages across multiple utility providers in the region.
Throughout the day, over 100,000 customers were without power. Crews are still working to restore power to many customers in the area and utility providers say that the crews will be working well into the night and through the next few days.
AS OF: 7:30 A.M. ON JAN. 14.
Avista: 46,056 customers
Inland Power: 6,927 customers
Kootenai Electric: 6,709 customers
Northern Lights: 10,698 customers
Vera Water and Power: 50 customers
