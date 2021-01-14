power outage

Wednesday the Inland Northwest was struck with a deadly wind storm, bringing damage and power outages to the region. KHQ is tracking power outages across multiple utility providers in the region.

Throughout the day, over 100,000 customers were without power. Crews are still working to restore power to many customers in the area and utility providers say that the crews will be working well into the night and through the next few days. 

AS OF: 7:30 A.M. ON JAN. 14. 

Avista: 46,056 customers 

Inland Power: 6,927 customers

Kootenai Electric: 6,709 customers

Northern Lights: 10,698 customers

Vera Water and Power: 50 customers 

Tags