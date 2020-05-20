Widespread and heavy rain, with 1-2" of rain possible across the Palouse and Central Panhandle today. The threat of flooding is a big concern, with Rivers and streams on the rise through the end of the week, and several expected to at least reach minor flood stages.
Weather remains unsettled Thursday and Friday, with the possibility of scattered showers and thunderstorms as well as a drop in daytime highs into the mid to upper 50's.
So far, so good for Memorial weekend. With the exception of a few on and off showers expected on Monday.
