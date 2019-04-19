SPOKANE, Wash. - Today we've been experiencing those pop up showers and we will continue to watch for them for the rest of the day.
Here in Spokane less than a 1/10 of an inch of precipitation is anticipated. However, in other areas such as North Central Idaho, half an inch to an inch of rainfall is possible. We are watching a band up in Canada that is looking to push south in our direction later this afternoon.
We'll see a slight chance for thunderstorms for Southeastern Washington and the Southern Idaho Panhandle this afternoon as well as this evening. The showers will linger overnight, but for Easter weekend in Spokane we are looking at mainly dry conditions.