Weather Alert

......MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...... .Widespread snow will fall today. Snow will linger in the Idaho Panhandle, Cascade Crest and portions of Eastern Washington on Tuesday. Moderate to heavy snow accumulations will be possible across Southeastern Washington, the central Idaho Panhandle, and at Stevens Pass. Be prepared for difficult driving conditions, especially during the Monday morning and evening commutes. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Worley, Coeur d'Alene, Cheney, Fairfield, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, and Davenport. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&