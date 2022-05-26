UVALDE, Texas - The widower of a Texas elementary school teacher who was slain in the mass shooting Tuesday has died of a heart attack.
Joe Garcia, husband if Irma Garcia, suffered the fatal episode Thursday, according to a family member. His death comes only two days after his wife was killed in the shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Joe and Irma leave behind four children. They were together for over 25 years.
"I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart and losing the love of his life of more than 25 years was too much to bear," Debra Austin, cousin to Irma wrote on a GoFundMe page she set up for the family.
The GoFundMe, which can be found below, is collecting funds for the Garcia family. The initial goal was $10,000, people from around the world have donated around $100,000 as of Thursday afternoon.