TOOELE, Utah - Police in Tooele, Utah are getting closer to solving the case of a dead man who was in a freezer for more than 10 years.
According to FOX 13, police found Paul Mathers in the freezer after his wife died of natural causes in her retirement community.
Investigators think Jeanne Souron-Mathers left her husband dead in the freezer to collect social security money.
Tooele Police Souron-Mather received at least $177,000 of government payouts.
Along with the body, a notarized note signed by Paul Mathers was found stating his wife did not kill him.
