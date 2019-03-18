The wife of a Montana Highway Patrol Trooper shot in his patrol car last week released a statement on her husband Monday morning.
Lindsey Palmer, the wife of Trooper Wade Palmer, released the following statement:
"I want to extend my sincere gratitude to Montana and Utah for all of their support, and to all of the caring people throughout the nation that have offered prayers and positive messages.
To all the Brothers & Sisters in Blue, words cannot express the appreciation we have for all that you have done & for reaching out.
We are holding strong & the continued aid is greatly appreciated.
Knowing that our communities are coming together at our time of need is a great comfort. It gives us the ability to focus our attention on Wade & family which is the most important thing at this time.
Hold the Line
Stay Strong”
Trooper Palmer was transported to Salt Lake City on Friday after receiving initial care at a hospital in Montana.
While searching for a suspect in a Missoula shooting early Friday morning, Trooper Palmer called in that he'd located the suspect's vehicle near the Evaro Bar and Casino. A short time later, another Trooper arrived at the scene and found Trooper Palmer, still seat-belted in his patrol car, shot.
Trooper Palmer was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and then later transported to Salt Lake City. Trooper Palmer remains in Salt Lake City receiving care. MHP says the Palmer family wishes to keep Wade's medical updates private at this time.
The Montana Highway Patrol says if anyone wants to send cards or letters to the family, they can be mailed to:
Montana Highway Patrol Headquarters
Attn: Palmer Family
2550 Prospect Avenue
Helena, MT 59620
The Montana Highway Patrol said on Sunday that the only fundraiser they are aware of is the GoFundMe Page located HERE.