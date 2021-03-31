Almost three weeks ago, the lives of a Liberty Lake family were changed forever when Heath McHenry, husband and father, lost his life in a skiing accident when he collided with a tree branch on Schweitzer mountain.
His wife, Kelsy, shared the story of their life together with KHQ's Stephanie Vigil, telling her that she never took her husband for granted through their nearly 26 years of marriage.
"He had a charisma and an energy and a spark that we don't all get and we don't all get to experience and I got to experience that with him," Kelsy says of Heath, "I'm so, so fortunate that I was able to be his wife."
A father of three children, Heath was described as an adventurous soul, a man who worked hard, played hard and loved deeply. Together, they were family that found joy in taking the road less traveled with Heath at the helm.
"Heath would have found a different route to take not just the same trail everyone else takes," Kelsy says.
However on March 12th, she received a call from Schweitzer Mountain where Heath had been skiing with family friends, that something had gone wrong.
"Schweitzer is like our second home. Our kids have ski raced there for 15-16 years," Kelsy says, "They're our second family."
Heath, an expert skier, knew Schweitzer like the back of his hand. But on that fateful day, a lone tree would be in his path.
"Our only guess is that something happened before he hit that tree to make him run into it," Kelsy says, "or he just truly forgot that tree because it's all by itself on a flat spot. Maybe he just moved a little wrong and he landed on it."
Heath hit the tree and was seriously injured. Life Flight was called, and Kelsy knew she had to speak to her husband.
"I spoke with him and I whispered to him and told him everything was going to be okay," Kelsy says, "and that I would meet him at the hospital and to be strong like he was the last time."
The last time she is referring to happened just 5 months into their marriage, when Heath hit his head on a patch of ice while skiing at Crystal mountain with his best friend.
"His carotid artery had torn," Kelsy says, "We found this out 4 days later, and was flopping over and filling up his entire brain stem with blood to the point where there was no oxygen coming through."
After a scary chain of events that followed, including a stroke, Kelsy was told that Heath had only an hour to live. However, a miracle performed by his doctor would help him pull through.
"For 22 years I had my husband on loan so that we can have our 3 amazing kids," Kelsy says, "and build this incredible life with our huge village of friends that just continues to grow over the 2 and a half weeks."
Tragically, this time Heath would not recover. Instead, his family would be memorializing Heath with his skiing community by her families' side on top of a mountain he loved so much.
"It was cloudy that day and the sun came out for it and it was perfect a perfect day to memorialize him at that tree at Schweitzer," Kelsy says.
A lot of their days since losing Heath seem to be like that for the McHenry's.
"The realization that he's actually not coming home," Kelsy says, "I think the first two weeks you're like 'Oh, this is not real,' but it is and its a roller coaster, its an emotional roller coaster."
Heath is remembered as a man who lived his virtues and loved his family, and would often use the saying "Work, Works!"
"He always wanted anybody that was around him to do their best... and I think that's important," Kelsy says, "You are only here once, do what makes you happy, do what makes you feel good and be a good person. Work hard, play hard, live hard that's what we did."
"If I didn't have faith I wouldn't be able to get through this, Kelsy says, "There's no other answer than God loaned him to me for 22 years."
The family tells us that they want to thank everyone from the bottom of their hearts for all the love and kindness that has been shown to their family during this exceptionally difficult time.