A 23-year-old man was booked into the Spokane County jail early Friday morning after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed pursuit through two states at speeds in excess of 100 MPH.

Troopers were notified just before midnight that a pursuit initiated in Idaho was heading into Washington on Highway 195 in Whitman County. Idaho troopers were pursuing a stolen car and the driver, later identified as Christopher McNeill, was suspected of DUI.

When the pursuit entered Washington, the Whitman County Sheriff's Office pursued the car until they lost sight near Rosalia.

The car wasn't seen again until Washington State Patrol troopers spotted it on Highway 195 near Hatch Road heading north. Troopers clocked the car going 108 mph as it headed toward I-90. Spike strips were deployed, but McNeill managed to avoid them.

Troopers say McNeill then hopped on I-90 and headed east into Spokane. After taking the Hamilton exit and running through multiple red lights at a high rate of speed, troopers terminated the pursuit.

McNeill was then spotted in downtown Spokane by Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies who then began pursuing McNeill.

WSP says McNeill then got back on I-90 and began driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes up Sunset Hill before exiting onto Highway 2, still going the wrong way.

McNeill then managed to get turned around and headed west on I-90 toward Highway 904. Troopers reengaged the pursuit as McNeill headed toward Cheney, where officers from Cheney PD attempted to set out spike strips again, but were not successful.

As McNeill entered Cheney, the pursuit was again terminated.

After McNeill passed through Cheney, Troopers spotted him again heading west on 904. Troopers were set up near Tyler with spike strips ready to intercept McNeill's car.

McNeill tried to avoid the spike strips by making a U-turn. Troopers following McNeill blocked his escape and collided with his car.

McNeill and another person were taken into custody without further incident. The trooper involved in the collision was transported to a hospital for treatment of neck and back pain, then released.

No other injuries were reported.

"The WSP would like to thank all the law enforcement officers that assisted in removing this dangerous driver from our roadways," Trooper Jeff Sevigney said in a release.

In all, the chase covered more than 100 miles and McNeill was booked into the Spokane County Jail for eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, DUI and reckless endangerment.