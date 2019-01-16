(WESH) An Orlando, Florida man who was carjacked and dragged on the street has his car back after helping police track down the alleged crook.
Lawrence Beck has bandages on his arms, and stitches in his face from the attack.
Beck says he left his car running in his driveway for just a minute while he got his recycling out.
That's when he claims a man jumped into his car and started to drive off.
Beck said he ran the car down and opened the door, trying to pull the carjacker out.
"I grabbed the steering wheel, grabbed the gentleman, he started to accelerate, going about 30 miles per hour and at that point, I let go of the vehicle," Beck said.
Beck then got into another person's car and the two followed his stolen car.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2AO3ajv
(WESH) An Orlando, Florida man who was carjacked and dragged on the street has his car back after helping police track down the alleged crook.