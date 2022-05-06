SPOKANE, Wash. - From the Indians game being cancelled and postponed to a half-mile stretch of road littered with downed lines and trees, the weather tonight has been wild!
Thunderstorms, hail, and what appeared to be a funnel cloud all added to the mayhem, to some unfortunate results. While the total extent of damage has not been tallied at this time, several extrication calls, a broken water main, and fallen trees all required the attention of first responders.
Still, the intense weather also left some breathtaking scenes behind, including a vibrant double rainbow.
Courtesy Dan Ferguson feat. Ollie, the curious puppy
Courtesy Steven McGowan
Courtesy Billie Horner
Courtesy Andrew Moe
Courtesy Brenda Staples Reid
Courtesy Alexandria Fisher
Courtesy Angel Jackson
Courtesy Kathie McAuliffe
Courtesy Lauretta Pepperworth
Courtesy Jessica Veda Jones
Splish splash
Courtesy Andrea Lopez Matherly
Courtesy Andrea Lopez Matherly
Courtesy Kaleigh Olesen
Courtesy Danci Courtney Cleveland
We've gathered some photos and videos from our viewers, which you can scroll through below! If you'd like to send your weather pics, you can e-mail us at q6news@khq.com, or send it to our Facebook inbox!
