SPOKANE, Wash. - From the Indians game being cancelled and postponed to a half-mile stretch of road littered with downed lines and trees, the weather tonight has been wild!
Thunderstorms, hail, and what appeared to be a funnel cloud all added to the mayhem, to some unfortunate results. While the total extent of damage has not been tallied at this time, several extrication calls, a broken water main, and fallen trees all required the attention of first responders.
Still, the intense weather also left some breathtaking scenes behind, including a vibrant double rainbow.
We've gathered some photos and videos from our viewers, which you can scroll through below! If you'd like to send your weather pics, you can e-mail us at q6news@khq.com, or send it to our Facebook inbox!
