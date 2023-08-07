DEER PARK, Wash. - Whenever there's a wildfire burning in the Inland Northwest, airplanes and helicopters fighting the fire from the sky with extreme precision are a common occurrence.
That begs the question: how in the world are air resources so coordinated and efficient at knocking down the flames?
The answer? An airplane separate from the tankers and scoopers circles high above the firefight calling the shots.
"it's similar to an airborne air traffic controller but we are not air traffic controllers," said Patrick McCabe. He oversees the air tactical program for the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
"While it might look quite dangerous from the ground, it is orchestrated," McCabe said. "It is very coordinated."
So, how does it work?
Michiel de Ruijter is a pilot who flies higher in the air than the other air resources, so the person to his right–known as an Air Tactical Group Supervisor–can coordinate the air attack, and help the ground attack too.
"I fly in circles," he said with a chuckle. "I'm trying to give him the best view that he needs in order to do his job properly."
"When it goes right, it's a well coordinated air effort to keep the aviators safe, and ultimately the firefighters on the ground safe and the community safe," McCabe said.
It's not just about coordinating fire crews, but also communicating with air traffic control towers in the area if the firefight is near places like Fairchild Air Force Base or the Spokane International Airport.
"There is a tremendous amount of ebb and flow of information that happens within the cockpit," McCabe said.
His message to the public: make sure to give fire crews room to work, which includes the air attack too.
"Find a good vantage point that's well clear and watch, and listen to your radio, listen to the news," McCabe said. "There may be evacuations in place, but it does become a hindrance if [people] are on the fire line trying to get good footage.
He also added the importance of never flying drones in the area of a fire, because air attack crews have to be grounded if a drone is nearby.
Being the conductor of the air attack orchestra though, is something McCabe calls rewarding.
"There are times in the heat of the moment when you can look over at your pilot, and just have this crazy grin on your face," he said. "Usually those opportunities come when you're on the ground and the mission is over."