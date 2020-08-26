Wildfire burning in the Pulaski Peak area of Wallace

UPDATE:
According to the Idaho Department of Lands, the fire is burning at a quarter of an acre.
A helicopter and 4 fixed wing aircraft, including 2 Firebosses and 2 heavy tankers are battling the blaze
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
According to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office, a fire is burning in the Pulaski Peak area of Wallace.
The fire is being fought by aerial fire crews.
The Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the Placer Creek and Kings Street area as first responders will be in and out of the area.
Information will be updated as it is received.
