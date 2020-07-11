Crews have contained a wildfire near Vantage Road in Grant County, WA.
The fire was being driven by wind and was threatening structures. Level 1 evacuations were in place for campers and climbers along Old Vantage Highway, southwest of George because of the fire.
Level 1 Evacuation: Campers and climbers along Old Vantage Hwy - SW of George due to a wildfire. Please evacuate that area now. No other locations except for Old Vantage Hwy are at risk right now. pic.twitter.com/qb71Nf5CyX— Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) July 12, 2020
According to a tweet from NWS Spokane, the fire was burning near I-90 near the Silica Road exit 143. I-90 was being impacted by the smoke.
Just what we need. Heads up I-90 near the Silica Road exit 143. #WAwildfire https://t.co/4VuWDysbx5— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) July 12, 2020
