Wind-driven fire threatening structures near I-90 in Grant County

Crews have contained a wildfire near Vantage Road in Grant County, WA.

The fire was being driven by wind and was threatening structures. Level 1 evacuations were in place for campers and climbers along Old Vantage Highway, southwest of George because of the fire.

According to a tweet from NWS Spokane, the fire was burning near I-90 near the Silica Road exit 143. I-90 was being impacted by the smoke.

