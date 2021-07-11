UPDATE: JULY 11 AT 5:40 P.M.
The fire is currently burning 2 acres.
Fire crews at the scene said the terrain is extremely steep and difficult to navigate.
Extra fire crews and multiple helicopters are on the way.
Firefighters are protecting nearby homes and said they're confident they can keep the fire from spreading to them.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A wildfire is burning on the bank of the Spokane River near W. Summit Blvd.
Smoke is visible from miles away.
KHQ is on the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.