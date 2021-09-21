REPUBLIC, Wash. -- A new fire has been reported off of Double J Road and is currently heading north east.
Ferry County Sheriff's say that Level 3 Evacuations (meaning GO NOW!) have been ordered in the area of Herron Creek, Springdale Rd, Goa Way and Grizzly Loop. Level 2 evacuations (meaning GET READY to leave) have been ordered in the areas of Timothy Lane, Hamadryad Lane, Dylan's Way, and O'Leary Way.
The Ferry County Sheriff's Office will continue to update information on this fire as it continues.
They ask that residents stay out of these areas and allow the fire crews to be safe, while also staying clear of helicopters and planes on the water.