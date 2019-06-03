UPDATE: A countywide response has just been dispatched.
The fire is burning to the south and eat of Beverly, Washington.
Beverly remains under a Level 1 Evacuation.
State Route 26 is not impacted.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Grant County Sheriff's Office says the Central Washington Interagency Coordination Center in Wenatchee is sending resources to help fight the fire.
Along with Grant County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol, Mattawa Police and the Department of Transportation, six fire agencies are on the scene.
Deputies say unless you are within three miles of the Wanapum Dam, you are not at risk. There is no risk right now for Benton and Franklin.
State Route 243 is open for traffic but please watch for firefighters and law enforcement in the area.
Beverly Burke Road is closed at SR26.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Grant County Sheriff's Office says the fire in Wanapum Village is burning over 300 acres, putting 25 homes at risk.
Level 3 evacuations have been placed for the Beverly Burke and Road T area. Level 1 evacuations remain for Wanupum Village.
Deputies say windy conditions, along with heavy brush, sage and grass, are fueling the fire.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE.
WANAPUM VILLAGE - Level 3 evacuations have been placed for Beverly Burke and Road T area. This means leave now, you are in immediate danger.
Police are in the progress of letting residents know to load their family and pets to get out now.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Grant County Sheriff's Office has issued a level 1 evacuation alert because of a wildfire.
There is no immediate danger, but now is the time to get ready in case there is.
To prepare for a higher level evacuation, you should assemble the following emergency supplies:
• Clothing for your family for several days
• Bedding, pillows, and towels
• Prescription medicines & spare eyeglasses
• Soap and toiletries
• Baby food and diapers
• Your address book or list of important telephone numbers
• Your checkbook, credit cards, and cash
• Your driver’s license and identification cards
• A portable radio and flashlight.
More information, including updates, can be found on the Grant County Sheriff's Office website.