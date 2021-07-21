UPDATE: JULY 21 AT 6:00 P.M.
According to Spokane Tribal Police, there are now level 3 (go now) evacuations in place for Seyler Flats.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE RESERVATION, Wash. - A wildfire on Drum Road is prompting level 3 (go now) evacuations from NW Drum Road and Cottonwood Road to Wilkinson Road.
NE Drum Road is under level 2 (get ready to go now) evacuation orders.
A shelter for evacuees is being set up at Wellpinit High School & Ford Youth Center.
