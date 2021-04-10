Following a devastating wildfire season where over 800,000 acres were burned in Washington State and communities like Malden and Pine City were mostly destroyed, a bill is making its way through the state legislature that looks to prevent these kinds of fires.
House Bill 1168, championed by Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, looks to add resources to both wildfire prevention in forest restoration nd wildfire response with more fire fighting equipment and personnel.
The bipartisan bill was unanimously passed by the State Senate this week.
The Senate just unanimously passed our bill! We are on the brink of breaking the cycle of inaction that has fueled our wildfire crisis. This historic funding will help us protect our communities, our forests and the air we breathe. #WAleg pic.twitter.com/nVJT6jGJkl— Hilary Franz (@Hilary_FranzCPL) April 9, 2021
"It doesn't matter political party, what side of the Cascades you are on, whether you're an urban person or a rural person," George Geissler, State Forester says, "Bottom line is these fires are having an impact."
"It's going to take significant action to get ahead of all this," he adds, "And with the types of action and the commitment that the legislature is making, we're taking significant steps to do that."
HB 1168 comes as the Spokane region is experiencing cool temperatures and wet weather. However, fire officials are saying don't be fooled fire season is here, even if it doesn't look like it.
"Last year, we had a fire in 11 of the 12 months," Geissler says, "You look outside and it's snowing, or there's snow on the ground and it appears wet. It's very easy for the average person to get fooled right now."
"We've had to realize in the Pacific Northwest, our fire season much like California is getting longer," says Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer.
Even as temperatures do begin to warm up, officials are urging caution for those who plan to have permitted burns or get the fire pit up and running.
"Many of these fires that we have had in Spokane County thus far have been rural, controlled burns but have escaped and went on to devastate people's property," Chief Schaeffer says, "It's definitely something I wouldn't advise unless it's permitted, controlled, and in those areas in Spokane County where you can do that."
"We get a lot of debris burning or escaped campfires at this time of the year," Geissler says, " They just don't realize that they have to stay right there with it, and when it is out it needs to be dead out."